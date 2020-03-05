Anger over council’s failure to clean up suspected asbestos

Lismore City Council is cleaning up material on Ballina Rd after it was determined it was not asbestos.

Lismore City Council is cleaning up material on Ballina Rd after it was determined it was not asbestos.

SUSPECTED asbestos found in Lismore has been deemed safe, according to Lismore City Council.

A concerned Lismore resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he contacted the council after he saw what he believed to be discarded asbestos on Ballina Rd between Conway St and Dawson St, Lismore.

Council set to clean up suspected asbestos

A council spokesman said the material was removed from Ballina Rd on Tuesday morning and the clean up occurred later in the day.

“The material was likely not to be asbestos containing material,” the spokesman said.

“Council’s street sweeper has been tasked to sweep the area this (Thursday) morning.”

But the Lismore resident said he was disappointed the council had acted slowly in removing the material, even if it wasn’t determined to be asbestos.

“Then they’ve just left it there, those signs erected are facing the wrong direction,” he said.

“It was still there when I got home from work, the dust and fragments were still on the road, they hadn’t removed them.

“The fact that they left it there and had cars run over it

“People are still being exposed to it.

“They’ve failed completely.”

But the council spokesman said there was no harm to residents and the material will be completely removed.