Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore City Council is cleaning up material on Ballina Rd after it was determined it was not asbestos.
Lismore City Council is cleaning up material on Ballina Rd after it was determined it was not asbestos.
News

Anger over council’s failure to clean up suspected asbestos

Aisling Brennan
5th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSPECTED asbestos found in Lismore has been deemed safe, according to Lismore City Council.

A concerned Lismore resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he contacted the council after he saw what he believed to be discarded asbestos on Ballina Rd between Conway St and Dawson St, Lismore.

Council set to clean up suspected asbestos

A council spokesman said the material was removed from Ballina Rd on Tuesday morning and the clean up occurred later in the day.

“The material was likely not to be asbestos containing material,” the spokesman said.

“Council’s street sweeper has been tasked to sweep the area this (Thursday) morning.”

But the Lismore resident said he was disappointed the council had acted slowly in removing the material, even if it wasn’t determined to be asbestos.

“Then they’ve just left it there, those signs erected are facing the wrong direction,” he said.

“It was still there when I got home from work, the dust and fragments were still on the road, they hadn’t removed them.

“The fact that they left it there and had cars run over it

“People are still being exposed to it.

“They’ve failed completely.”

But the council spokesman said there was no harm to residents and the material will be completely removed.

asbestos lismore city council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        Health ACCORDING to Northern NSW Local Health District CEO all hospitals have been in preparation should the situation escalate.

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Crime Goonellabah woman was sleeping next to her daughters, aged 4 and 5

        Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        premium_icon Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        News CCTV photos of the offender were circulated online to track him down

        Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        premium_icon Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        Sport FROM elite off-road cyclists wanting to test themselves to families cycling and...