Anger over Christmas bed closures at Lismore Base

LEAKED minutes of a management meeting by Lismore Base Hospital staff have revealed an alarming 40% of general beds will be closed for at least 11 days during the Christmas break.

Concerns were raised during the meeting over the planned closure of two of five wards dedicated to general medical care and short stays, which contain a total of 58 beds.

That is approximately 40% of the 146 beds available for general care.

Furious staff have slammed the move as blatant cost saving and "overreach”.

A hospital staff member speaking anonymously said the bed closures would cause a clogged emergency department and longer wait times for patients.

"This is the most beds we've ever closed,” the staff member said.

"We've closed 30 before but never 48. This is overreach.”

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones responded in a statement that the reduction in "nonessential activity” was part of "routine holiday management.”

Considerable planning had been undertaken for the holiday period, Mr Jones said.

"As a result of our planning and analysis, Lismore Base Hospital will have even greater capacity over this year's Christmas period compared to the same period last year.”

"Furthermore, additional nursing staff have been rostered to the relieving pool so beds can be opened during this period, if required.”

But the staff member disputed that the hospital would have "greater capacity” during the break and said the closures would backfire.

"We're concerned that when it fails as in past years that patients will be left in the ED and nurses will be pressured to do overtime at a time of year when people want to be home with their families.”