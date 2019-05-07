Andy Lee’s celebrity romance bombshell

Andy Lee has revealed that he once dated a famous singer.

Andy Lee has revealed that he once dated a famous singer.

Andy Lee has revealed that he once dated a famous British musician who later ghosted him.

The comedian was a guest on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa this morning to promote his role on Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation which kicks off tomorrow night on Channel Nine.

And during the chat he dropped a bombshell about his relationship past.

"I went on a few dates with Lily Allen back in the day," he told the radio duo. "Two dates with Lily Allen and I was really into her."

Lee recalled that he met the singer 13 years ago when she was a guest on the Hamish and Andy radio show. They hit it off and she invited him to her concert where she serenaded him in front of the crowd.

UK singer Lily Allen at the Shangri-la Hotel in Sydney in 2006.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee in 2006.

"Midway through the set Lily said, 'Hey, I met a really cute guy today. His name's Andy, works at a radio station … This is a song for him,'" Lee said on Nova. "And she played a song called Little Things.

"Half the crowd are turning around going, 'I think she's talking to you' … Lily saw me and sung the end of the song to me."

When the concert was finished, Allen's manager approached Lee and invited him out for a drink with the star.

"We went out for dinner and then we shared a kiss in the car on the way home and I got dropped off," Lee said. "She didn't come up or anything.

"We exchanged phone numbers and from there she reached out again and we went on another date."

Lee was midway through his afternoon radio show in Melbourne when he got a text from Allen about meeting up for a second date that night in Sydney. Spurred on by his co-host Hamish Blake, Lee went straight to the airport as soon as the radio show finished and flew to Sydney to meet up with the singer.

Andy Lee started dating Megan Gale at the end of 2006. They split in 2010.

"I was pretending I knew Sydney and I went to this pub that was recommended for dinner and it was closed," Lee said. "So we just walked the streets and found another pub."

Lee was hoping for a Notting Hill-esque love affair with the world famous Allen, but things quickly fizzled after their second date.

"She left the country and there was a bit of pining," he said. "I was like, 'That was fun, that was great, I think we got along.' And then I emailed her and never heard back and I thought, 'Oh gosh, that hasn't gone well.'"

Rather than pester her and email again, Lee decided to write a song about Allen. "I was in a band at the time and I released it hoping it would become number one so she'd notice it," he said.

Shaun Micallef, Laurence Boxhall, Robyn Butler and Andy Lee star on Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation this Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

He called the song Little Things (the same name as the song she sang to him at the concert) and it featured such moving lyrics as: "I understand that I'm sure you're with another, but you've left me here to wonder what's filling your days."

Lee recently told his current girlfriend Rebecca Harding about his dalliance with Allen and the song he wrote and she found it rather amusing, he said.

"Bec found it so funny," he told Fitzy and Wippa this morning. "I think she's on the verge of wanting to dump me because it was so lame."