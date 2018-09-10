Defacing of Eurydice memorial ‘despicable’: magistrate

A remorseless anti-feminist who defaced slain comedian Eurydice Dixon’s memorial will not spend a night in jail for his “despicable” actions. Picture: Channel 9.

A REMORSELESS anti-feminist who defaced slain comedian Eurydice Dixon's memorial will not spend a night in jail for his "despicable" actions.

Andrew Nolch, 29, today walked free from the Melbourne Magistrates Court after being sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order.

The comedic blogger sparked community outrage when he painted a 25m-long lewd picture around a floral tribute to Ms Dixon in Princes Park, Carlton North, in the early hours of June 18.

He claimed it was a political statement and that he never intended to offend Ms Dixon's family and friends.

Sentencing him to the CCO, Magistrate Olivia Trimble told Nolch he must undergo a men's behaviour change program, and 200 hours of unpaid community work.

He was also ordered to pay a restitution order - $5000 to the MFB for their costs to clean up the site, and $14,000 to the council who had to replace 400sq/m of turf.

"The financial damage of your actions is at least $19,000," Ms Trimble said.

"The emotional damage of your conduct is immeasurable.

"Your conduct, in my view, was inexplicable, and your actions despicable.

"It is clear by your conduct you intended to offend all at the vigil, including Ms Dixon's family and friends.

"I remain concerned about your lack of remorse."

Eurydice Dixon was killed as she walked home from performing at a comedy show. Picture: Supplied.

Ms Trimble said it was a planned graffiti attack, in which he deliberately used gloves and turned his mobile phone off to avoid police detection.

Ms Trimble said the vulgar image Nolch drew did not depict "in any way the views that you hold" on feminism and women.

Nolch went to the park at 3am armed with paint and brushes he had bought from Bunnings a day earlier and vandalised the memorial, where thousands of people had gathered to mourn the death of Ms Dixon six days earlier.

He struck on the same day a public candlelit vigil was to be held at the site.

The memorial still went ahead, with 10,000-plus mourners attending, including then prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull.

More than 10,000 people attended the Princes Park vigil for Ms Dixon. Picture: Jason Edwards

Outside court, Nolch stood on the steps and did not back down from his views on feminism or apologise for his actions.

He read out a statement, once again stating how Ms Dixon's death had been turned into a "man-hating" event.

"Not all men are bad," he proclaimed.

Ms Dixon, 22, was attacked and killed at the park as she walked home from a comedy gig in the CBD on June 12.

Jaymes Todd, 19, of Broadmeadows, is charged with her rape and murder.

