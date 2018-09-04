McCullough’s concern for Napa safety

McCullough is looking forward to his comeback. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

McCullough is looking forward to his comeback. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

BRONCOS warhorse Andrew McCullough returns to battle in Sunday's knockout final with concerns for the safety of the player who knocked him senseless.

In his typically unruffled style, McCullough claims he will not carry any mental scars from being knocked out by Roosters forward Dylan Napa who was suspended for three games for leading with his head in a tackle.

McCullough, who was ordered to sit out the match against Manly on Sunday, will return against the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium this Sunday, for which teammate Alex Glenn rates himself a 75 per cent chance of playing due to a healing calf strain.

Meanwhile, Napa serves the second week of his suspension.

The game was outraged by Napa’s tackle. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"It is a hard one because I know Dylan as a person and as a teammate you want him to be aggressive,'' McCullough said of Napa's controversial tackling style.

"But you have to look after Dylan too for his own safety with his head down because he could get a knock with a bigger bloke than me coming at him.

"I'm glad it was up to the NRL and not me decide because I know the bloke. I had one week out and he has got three. It might work in his favour because he could come back fresh for the grand final.''

McCullough feels he will not have any lingering mental scars from the incident when he plays the Dragons.

"I came back from a knee this year and I did not have any mental scarring from that so I don't think a head knock will give me too much drama. I was knocked out a couple of years ago but two in 10 years is not too bad.

"I will obviously do contact work this week which will help me with my confidence but that's what happens in rugby league.

'I could have played (against Manly) if it was a finals game. We decided to give me a game off and my wife and my mum, are very happy about that.''

Glenn injured his calf muscle on Saturday and plans to hold off on running at training until late in the training week. .

"I would like to give myself every bit of recovery time,'' Glenn said.

"I wouldn't say I'm very confident. I'm at least 75 per cent sure to play

"I was pretty confident when I got the scan and it was a mild tear only. It became better the next day - walked around pain free.''

Glenn is an outside chance of missing the game. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

McCullough this week faces his great friend Ben Hunt who he has been playing with or against since they were early teenagers.

"It's exciting. He is a good mate of mine. I don't have to build it up too much. I think my WhatsApp will be going off as we speak.

"Regardless of what people think of him I know how hard he competes. It's a hard one for me to pump him up too much because I have to play him this week.

"I won't be sledging him at all. I will be in the middle trying to catch my breath.''

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >