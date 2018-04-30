Menu
Andrew McCullough at Broncos training. File photo
Rugby League

Shock return on cards for Broncos

by TRAVIS MEYN
30th Apr 2018 1:05 PM
BRONCOS hooker Andrew McCullough could make a stunning return from an elbow injury in Thursday's clash against the Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium.

McCullough was supposed to be sidelined for four to six weeks after suffering ligament and tendon damage to his elbow in Brisbane's Round 7 loss to Melbourne on April 20.

He missed last Thursday's win against the Rabbitohs, where replacement hooker Josh McGuire sustained an ankle injury.

 

 

Andrew McCullough is pushing to make an early return from injury.
With Brisbane battling a shortage of hookers, McCullough is pushing to play against Canterbury, less than two weeks after suffering the injury.

McCullough trained at dummy-half on Monday morning along with Kodi Nikorima and Todd Murphy.

"It's only been a couple of weeks since he did his injury," Broncos forward Alex Glenn said.

"He's a true professional. He knows what to do off the field to get himself right and he's been doing everything.

 

Andrew McCullough was supposed to be sidelined for four to six weeks.
"It's great to have him around the boys. He sends a good vibe around the team. It lifts us.

"We'll have to wait and see how Macca goes with his elbow throughout the week."

McCullough has a history of fighting back from injuries.

He played in Round 1 this season, less than seven months after undergoing a knee reconstruction.

If McCullough doesn't play, Murphy could be called into the team to make his NRL debut.

