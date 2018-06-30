Pauline’s biggest threat is ridicule

PAULINE, what are you doing? Outrage cannot destroy the Pauline Hanson I know, but laughter will. What a funny two weeks Hanson has had.

She hit the roof last week when Labor ran robocalls in the Longman electorate, ahead of next month's by-election, attacking her for supporting tax cuts to the "top end of town".

Hanson had indeed voted for the Turnbull Government's personal tax cuts for the rich, but she falsely claimed Labor's robocall had accused her instead of voting for the Government's corporate tax cuts for bigger companies.

"The Labor Party is at it again telling lies," she raged.

Well, it hadn't. Then Hanson claimed she would not personally benefit from the personal tax cuts she'd voted for. Wrong again. She would - by $7000 a year if she's still drawing her $200,000 salary when they kick in, six years from now.

It got worse. On Tuesday, Hanson complained she'd been accused of "flip-flopping" by opposing the business tax cuts she'd once said she'd vote for.

I have long appreciated Hanson’s willingness to speak her mind — even when she hasn’t actually made it up. Picture: Kym Smith

Again she denied what was true - and comically: "I haven't flip-flopped. I said no originally, then I said yes, then I said no and I stuck to it."

Er, seriously?

And "stuck to it"?

In fact, on Wednesday morning Hanson suggested she could change her mind again: "I will change my mind as many times as I want to ensure that I come up with the right decision."

Shortly afterwards she announced she definitely wouldn't vote for those business tax cuts, after all.

I have long appreciated Hanson's willingness to speak her mind - even when she hasn't actually made it up.

I have also admired her for speaking important truths and voicing widespread concerns that so many more polished politicians try to keep silent.

The outrage she has inspired has actually advertised her courage and her enemies' lack of it. But I do expect more thoughtfulness and consistency from a politician - and especially a conviction politician.

Hanson's One Nation now faces a crisis. It flopped at the Queensland election, converting its respectable vote into only one seat. Hanson has also had two senators quit her party - Fraser Anning and Brian Burston.

Now Labor is attacking her to depress One Nation's vote in Longman, so its preferences don't help the Liberals win.

Hanson is feeling that pressure. Her loose lips may help sink her ship.

