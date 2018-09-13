And We’re Racing! Your Story And We’re Racing!

St Brigid’s Primary School Kyogle took to the starting line again at the Kyogle Billycart Bonanza held in beautiful spring weather on Sunday 9th September.

Consisting of students from Stage 1, 2 and 3 with only one of our drivers having conquered the track in previous years, our team really did us proud, having a great time and collecting some silverware on the way.

The students displayed great sportsmanship all day. Helping each other out with the carts and offering support and encouragement to all the competitors! Special mention to the parents and family members who helped with the pushing the carts ‘up’ the hill – it’s a tough climb and to Chris Ingram who gave our carts a service this year before we hit the track!

Congratulations to the Blue School team of Kailei, Sienna, Stella, Tess and Lawson. Well done to the organisers for another great Billycart Bonanza in Kyogle. We will no doubt work on our machines and be back in two years time to contest our titles! Go the Blue School!



