Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
And We’re Racing!
And We’re Racing!
Your Story

And We’re Racing!

13th Sep 2018 11:46 AM
St Brigid’s Primary School Kyogle took to the starting line again at the Kyogle Billycart Bonanza held in beautiful spring weather on Sunday 9th September.
Consisting of students from Stage 1, 2 and 3 with only one of our drivers having conquered the track in previous years, our team really did us proud, having a great time and collecting some silverware on the way.
The students displayed great sportsmanship all day. Helping each other out with the carts and offering support and encouragement to all the competitors! Special mention to the parents and family members who helped with the pushing the carts ‘up’ the hill – it’s a tough climb and to Chris Ingram who gave our carts a service this year before we hit the track!
Congratulations to the Blue School team of Kailei, Sienna, Stella, Tess and Lawson. Well done to the organisers for another great Billycart Bonanza in Kyogle. We will no doubt work on our machines and be back in two years time to contest our titles! Go the Blue School!

Top Stories

    Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    premium_icon Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    News "WE DON'T just rock up and think 'there's a swooping bird, we'll shoot it'."

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    Breaking Two ambulance crews are on their way to the scene

    • 13th Sep 2018 11:58 AM
    Popular restaurant 'reinvented' by hard-working couple

    premium_icon Popular restaurant 'reinvented' by hard-working couple

    Business In three short years, the farm and restaurant have flourished

    Citizen's arrest after stabbing incident

    Citizen's arrest after stabbing incident

    Crime Accused threatened to stab a woman

    Local Partners