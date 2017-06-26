22°
BEFORE AND AFTER: Free parking a hit at Lismore Base

Claudia Jambor
| 26th Jun 2017 12:21 PM
Lismore Base Hospital.
Lismore Base Hospital.

HOSPITAL staff, patients and surrounding businesses have taken advantage of free parking around Lismore Base Hospital that came into effect today.

Temporary unrestricted parking changes were announced last week by Lismore mayor Isaac Smith with meter parking lifted on Hunter St between Uralba and Orion St as well as Uralba St between Diadem and Hunter St.

Cars this morning were packed into Hunter St, which had become mostly unused by the public due to the introduction of paid parking last year.

Speaking to about half a dozen nurses today, NSW Nurses and Midwives Lismore branch manager Gil Wilson said they are elated with the council's move to unrestricted parking

"I've been talking to staff and they are thankful for the respite," Mr Wilson said.

"There's some sanity here now that we can look at a more sustainable, long term solution to this problem."

Mr Wilson said the union has planned to meet with Cr Smith before the July meeting to ensure the changes would work for staff as well as patients and residents.

The parking problem goes beyond hospital staffing with surrounding businesses impacted by the roll out of paid parking.

Our House manager, Ruth Harrison said patients using the facility while having cancer treatment at the hospital weren't affected because the premisis provides parking for its guests.

But she said staff has to park "further afield" to ensure guests could use the free parking lots.

"It's just an annoying thing, it's not a disaster its just annoying," Ms Harrison said.

Ms Harrison said she, and no doubt her staff, were happy with the council's move to ease parking pressures in the area.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore base hospital lismore base hospital parking northern rivers community parking paid parking

