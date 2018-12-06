Ancient, mysterious remote culture shared

CULTURE: Yoyo Tuki has been living in the Byron Shire for a couple of years.

CULTURE: Yoyo Tuki has been living in the Byron Shire for a couple of years. Jose Ortega

AROHA Nui is a greeting used in Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, a remote volcanic island in Polynesia that belongs to Chile, famous for its carved headstones called moais.

Northern Rivers residents will have access to some Easter Islander culture, food and music this weekend.

Eastern island-born artist Yoyo Tuki will offer a five-hour Easter islander cultural experience this weekend, starting with a culture talk and Q&A from 4pm, then from 5pm a traditional Hoko Dance (similar to a maori Haka), a dance performed by warriors prior to war.

At 6pm, a Pacific Island Umu feast will be prepared in a traditional way, using an underground oven. $12, sold separately.

At 6.30pm, Yoyo Tuki will offer a selection of traditional songs in Rapa Nui, Spanish (Easter island belongs to Chile) and English.

After 15 years performing at music festivals and events in Polynesia, South America, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, USA and Europe, Yoyo Tuki is one of Rapa Nui's finest singer songwriters.

Yoyo Tuki said he is looking forward to sharing his culture with fellow Northern Rivers residents.

"I am well known for my music but I decided to incorporate some workshops to make it a whole an afternoon, discuss the culture, our history, the moais, the stone statues, who carved them and why," he said.

"There are a lot of questions that people have about my culture, so we'll talk about that, and then I'll teach a Hoko.

"We are the remotest indigenous people in the world, so I want to offer people an experience where they spend an afternoon listening to music, eating the food and learning."

Easter Island is only 163sq km in size, with a population of just over five thousand people, and is located in the Pacific Ocean, a five hour flight from Chile and 3,512 kilometres West of the South American continent.