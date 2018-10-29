X-ray exposes daughter’s secret

According to Sydney, she was initially upset after seeing the X-ray, but she now laughs. Picture: Supplied.

According to Sydney, she was initially upset after seeing the X-ray, but she now laughs. Picture: Supplied.

WE IMAGINE there are quite a few people out there hiding piercings from their parents.

But one woman's cover was blown quite spectacularly - thanks to an X-ray.

Sydney Allen, 20, from Clearwater, Florida, in the United States, got her nipples pierced in June, as a birthday present from her sister.

They decided to keep their mother in the dark as she's "a bit conservative on appearances and hates tattoos and piercings".

Sydney tells Buzzfeed News: "Since I don't usually have my shirt off I thought it would be a very easy secret to keep."

Unfortunately, that all changed when she went for a routine X-ray this week … and took her mum with her.

As Sydney has syringomyelia - a rare condition that can build up fluid in the spinal cord - doctors needed to take a procedural X-ray.

What she didn't realise is that X-rays show all metals so when her doctor pulled up the results, two barbells were clearly visible across her nipples.

Sydney said her mum did initially “freak” after seeing the barbells in the X-ray. Picture: Supplied.

Sydney later shared the picture on Twitter, writing the caption: "My mom found out I got my nipples pierced today."

Unsurprisingly, people found the awkward situation hilarious, with the post racking up over 35k re-tweets and 159k likes.

Comments included: "HAHAHAHHAH this is my worst fear dude," and: "Hahaha amazing! Mom probably freaked."

And yes, she did freak.

Sydney says: "My mum saw my piercings as soon as the X-ray popped up and the doctor and I started laughing hysterically."

Her mum was "visibly upset," saying: "We will discuss this later."

But luckily, she's now had time to get used to the idea.

Sydney continues: "I was initially terrified when the X-ray came up, but she ended up being pretty understanding since no-one can tell unless I show them.

"The picture does make her laugh now."

We bet Sydney's thanking her lucky bars.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.