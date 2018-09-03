An unrivalled lifestyle, but you'll pay hefty prices

Cedar Springs, at Possum Creek, the former home of Paul Hogan. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

THE hills beyond Byron Bay offer views, wilderness and a rich farming history. They also offer a chance to establish a lifestyle unrivalled almost anywhere in Australia.

This is the country, albeit an upmarket and pristine version of it and, since it borders on Byron Bay, you can expect prices to be steep with a good choice of luxury homes as well as large holdings.

The landscape has changed dramatically in the past 200 years. Once covered with giant rainforest trees, today there are remnants of the Big Scrub in the Nightcap National Park and on farm properties.

There are also regrowth forests such as Nobles Scrub Reserve at Eureka that have been restored in an effort to create the original forest canopy and provide a haven for rainforest animals.

In areas including Possum Creek, Eureka, Coopers Creek and Coorabell, you'll find people seeking a more peaceful lifestyle or to build their multi-million dollar dream home to take in those multi-million dollar views.

You'll also see bananas growing on the slopes as you head towards Mullumbimby, as well as macadamia plantations dotting the landscape. Avocados, soft fruits, lemon myrtle, blueberries, custard apples and lychees also thrive in the hinterland.

The most recent agricultural shift has been the upsurge of coffee growers. Travel through the backroads and you'll find outlets where you can get your morning beans and, in many places, market stalls offering homegrown and organic produce.

Free range eggs are another offering. There's cattle farming too, of course, and horse breeding.

If you're in a tourist mood, there is a memorial stone tribute to the Pioneers of 1881, that can be viewed from Eureka Rd.

But, if you're in a buying mood, maybe dream someone else died and left you the value of their estate, or that you won the lotto.

You'll need it for those renovations you plan to do so that your new hinterland home beats anything on The Block.