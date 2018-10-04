Menu
MUSIC AND DANCE: Arrebato Ensemble is a contemporary flamenco, joined by dancer Chachy Penalver.
An outburst of flamenco passion today in the Byron Shire

Javier Encalada
by
4th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
ARREBATO Ensemble is contemporary flamenco with an edge. The name 'Arrebato', was not chosen by accident - the Spanish word means 'a sudden and intensive burst of emotion'- and that's just what flamenco dance is.

Led by flamenco guitarist Greg Alfonzetti and Damien de Boos-Smith (cello and guitar), the long-time collaborators are joined by Byron Mark (cajon and percussion), and dancer Chachy Penalver, founder and director of Sydney Flamenco School.

This new line-up creates passionately moving performances combining incisive ensemble playing, masterful solos and the beauty and power of flamenco dance.

The band was formed in 2005 by Greg Alfonzetti, who commenced music at a young age and for more than twenty years has been dedicated to flamenco guitar, studying extensively in Spain.

In 2001 he was selected by Australian actor and director Judy Davis to compose original motifs and underscores which he performed in her adaptation of School for Scandal for the Sydney Theatre company.

Damian de Boos-Smith began playing cello when he was six year-old and was awarded a scholarship to study it at the Sydney Conservatorium of music.

Supported by local duo Yeshe and Peter Hunt.

