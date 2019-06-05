Hour of horror: How the shootings unfolded

FOUR people are dead after a mass shooting in Darwin and a woman is in hospital with gunshot injuries to her leg.

She is understood to be in a stable condition.

There are five crime scenes across the city.

Here's how the night appears to have unfolded:

Broken glass is seen at the front of the Palm Motel. Picture: KERI MEGELUS

5.45PM: SHOTS FIRED

NT Police receive their first emergency calls that shots have been fired in Finniss St, Darwin City.

Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots before the shooter - described by police as a caucasian man wearing high-vis workwear - emerges from behind the motel with what looked like a high-powered shotgun.

A man's body is later discovered at the Palms Motel, a motel between Finniss and McMinn streets.

The next locations are confirmed but the order the gunman arrived at them is a little blurry.

Police are yet to establish an official timeline.

GARDENS HILL CRES

Shooting continues on Gardens Hill Cres, where a man is killed and a woman is injured.

A witness told the NT News she was on the phone to the police when she saw the alleged gunman flee the scene.

"He jumped in a car and he came up the hill and went down to turn around and went flying back down," they said.

"I was on the phone with the police and I said 'He's gone right towards the gardens' and I just said that and the cops come and chased him that way."

Police are seen at the back of the Buffs Club where a man was killed. Picture: KERI MEGELUS

BUFF CLUB

Another man is killed at the Buff Club.

The pub remained open last night.

JOLLY ST

The gunman allegedly breaks into a Jolly St home in Woolner with a shotgun in his hand, and kills another man.

A man is captured by police on the Daly St bridge. Picture: KERI MEGELUS

6.45PM: ARREST OCCURS

Police arrest a 45-year-old man on the inbound lane of the Stuart Hwy at the Daly St bridge.

He has spoken on the phone with Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan, possibly to hand himself in.

The man requests to be taken into protective custody and is taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital.

There he undergoes drug and alcohol testing, among other things.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to news of mass shooting in Darwin. Picture: JAMES O'DOHERTY/SKY NEWS

9PM: PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON SPEAKS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison offers his condolences to the families of those killed.

Speaking from London, Mr Morrison says he has spoken on the phone to Chief Minister Michael Gunner about the "terrible act of violence".

"I want to extend my deep condolences and sympathies to all the people in the NT and particularly in Darwin," he says.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speaks to the media following a mass shooting in Darwin. Picture: KERI MEGELUS

9.30PM: CHIEF MINISTER MICHAEL GUNNER AND NT POLICE COMMISSIONER REECE KERSHAW ADDRESS THE MEDIA

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw says the man, who was "well known to police" and was on parole at the time of the rampage, also tried to enter the Peter McAulay Centre, the major police headquarters of Darwin.

Mr Kershaw says he is not aware whether the man arrested was part of a bikie gang but says he "may have associated with those entities".

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says it has been a "devastating day in the NT".

"Five crime scenes, four people deceased, one injured," he says.

"This is not the Darwin we know."

He says he has remained briefed, the entire evening.

"This may be an event you prepare for but this is never an event you want to respond to. I thank our police and first responders," he says.

"This has been an incredibly difficult night.

"Territorians can be proud of those who serve us on our front line."