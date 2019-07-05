An expert's guide to making the perfect cup of tea

WARM the teapot, use loose tea leaves only and put in boiling water,wait until the leaves settle to the bottom, and spin the pot around three times.

That is how to make a traditional cup of tea, according to vice president and manager of Lismore's Red Cross Tea Rooms, Lynn Felsch.

And disregard anything you've heard to the contrary, the milk goes in first.

"Your tea leaves shouldn't float. If you pour it too quickly and they are all floating on the top it's not brewed,” Ms Felsch said.

"The most important thing in making tea is for it to brew.”

Spinning the pot helps the tea flavour disperse - don't stir it.

Lismore's Red Cross Tea Rooms is celebrating 60 years.

Not to be confused with the Australian Red Cross Blood service, the tea rooms were established in 1959 to raise funds to support local Australian Red Cross services, by serving cakes, hot and cold drinks and sandwiches to the community at a low cost.

Ms Felsch has been with the "iconic” tea rooms for 14 years.

"We look at the tea rooms as it belongs to the community,” she said.

When the tea rooms started they were serving sandwiches, sponge cake and a cup of tea, and still are.

"(They're) still on the menu, called the Tearoom Special and it's still one of our most popular items.

"They're a little bit traditional. We still carry our food to the table on trays,” Ms Felsch said.

"We have upgraded to cappuccinos...but the tray special is us.

"You hear people say, 'My mother used to bring me here when I was a child', and we still bringing out the same thing, and there's something nice about it.”

She said there had been two big floods in the tea room's time.

"In 1974 we lost a lot of records. The last one in 2017 just about finished off what the '74 didn't take.

"In the climate of the world today, to have a business going for 60 years is not easy, but we get a lot of community support.”