An estate of antiques

Raymond Coughlin's enormous legacy of antiques, art and collectables drew hundreds of collectors to Lismore. Amber Gibson

IT WAS a bitter-sweet Saturday for daughter Jordanna Coughlin, watching collectors feast on antique bargains for sale at her father's deceased estate auction in Lismore.

Her father, Ray Coughlin, who moved to Lismore in his sixties, died last month, leaving behind one of the largest, "absolutely unbelievable” collections auctioneer Kevin Cocciola had seen.

"Dad has always been an avid collector. Ever since I was a little girl he used to own some antique shops in Moree. I think we can say classy hoarder now,” Ms Coughlin said.

"There's a hell of a lot to tell, I'm not really sure where one starts and where one finishes but there is a very very good crowd here today,” Mr Coughlin said.

"I've never seen anything like it before in my life.

"I have no idea how all of this could come out of three rooms of a house.”

Ms Coughlin said she sorted through three garages filled with collectable furniture, clocks, paintings, silverware, fine china and art but never expected how many items were in there.

"It was the gift that keeps on giving,” Ms Coughlin said.

The bidding started at 9.30am and by midday, more than 124 people were registered to bid on the treasure trove of over 500 items.

Among the collection were Norman Lindsay prints, Royal Doulton crockery, Alfred Meakin pottery and porcelain, a replica of an 1886 Louis XVI desk and a pink kerosene lamp from the early 1900s.

Mr Cocciola said "everyone's here for a bargain if they can get it” and usually people were in the market to buy and then sell.

Collectors Heinz and Renate, who have been collectors for many years said they're interested in the three Lladro porcelian figurines which where sold for a bargain at only $80 and $50 a piece.