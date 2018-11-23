Menu
An elderly Redcliffe woman had died after falling from her mobility scooter.
Elderly woman dies after falling from scooter

by Erin Smith
23rd Nov 2018 5:39 PM
An 85-year-old woman has died after falling from her mobility scooter and down a rock wall.

Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit officer Senior Constable Steve Henderson said the incident happened at about 11.30am on Thursday, November 22.

He said it was believed the woman had a medical episode while riding her mobility scooter along Shields St, Redcliffe.

She fell off the scooter and down the rock wall embankment.

The woman died on route to the hospital.

