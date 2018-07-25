An Australian master class at Ten Nations

CHAMPS: Kelsey Cottrell won the women's pairs with Ellen Ryan at the 10 Nations tournament.

AUSTRALIA was easily the best performed of the other nine countries in the Ten Nations tournament just concluded in Wales, winning four gold, two silver and two bronze.

Closest was Northern Ireland with two gold, one silver, three bronze. Included in the Irish tally was the prestigious singles crown won by Gary Kelly who had a close tussle with Aaron Teys in a semi-final before edging out the young star 21-20. Teys took the bronze medal.

Match of the finals was in the women's pairs with Australia's Kelsey Cottrell and Ellen Ryan won the title 15-14 after an extra end with Malaysia.

Reporting from Wales, national coach Steve Glasson called it the "most exciting edge-of-your-seat nailbiting match of the day”.

"The Aussies could easily have been close to 10-0 up, however Malaysia skip Siti Zalina Ahmed continually turned the heads over and the scores were all locked up,” Glasson said.

From there Malaysia took charge and hit the front by seven shots.

The Aussies recovered to lead by one shot with one end to play.

Malaysia drew the winning shot and the match was tied.

On the extra end Ellen Ryan nailed the jack and it was all over.

Party pooper

CRIPPLING high council rates and high maintenance costs may be the end for Balmain - NSW's oldest bowls club - and stop it from reaching its 150th birthday.

Balmain owns its property in inner Sydney where land prices are sky high. The club will pay $65,000 in rates this year to the Inner West Council.

Just 500m down the road, Gladstone Park club is up for $14,500 because of a different zoning.

Said a Balmain board member: "Our land is extremely valuable and we're trying to raise some capital against that to ensure that we continue into the future and reach our 150-year milestone. Outside the fact that it's the oldest bowling club in NSW, our area of Balmain is rich with history and these types of thing once gone are gone forever.”

MY VIEW: ON COST OF EXISTENCE

THE threatened closure of our state's oldest bowls club mainly because it is being choked by council rates is typical of the problem our game faces.

When bowls began in NSW clubs were built in the heart of cities for the convenience of members.

The land has appreciated to the extent that staying on it becomes financially unviable. And clubs that own it either sell out or find something not as expensive as turf greens.

Closing down greens or using them for another purpose might be a convenient cost-saving measure initially, but it could be short-sighted.

The game of bowls is going through a period of doldrums, as are many sports, and its popularity is such that the time will come when it will again flourish.

Remember, this is a game that had its origin as far back as 7299 BC in Egypt according to ancient buried records.

In the intervening years it must have survived plenty of obstacles, including banning by royal decree.

It will survive the current obstacle. Clubs that desert the game might regret it.

RIP David

WELSH-born David Mathias, an East Lismore bowler who left there many years ago to live on the Gold Coast where he became a highly-regarded international umpire, has died.

Always good for a laugh, he and I last spoke last when he was umpiring an England-Australia test at Tweed Heads. I'd heard he'd had surgery and asked how he was.

"I had a brain operation and you had a bypass,” Dave said. "We've proved wrong those blokes at East Lismore who said you didn't have a heart and I didn't have a brain.”

Good prizemoney

YAMBA has a two-day Classic Pairs men's tournament booked for the weekend of October 13-14.

It's offering $5000 total prizemoney - from $2000 for first down to $100 for eighth. There's $50 for round winners; and two $50s for lucky losers.

The format is five games, 12 ends, four-bowl pairs (three games on the Saturday, two games next day). Play will start at 9am each day.

Nominations which cost $100 a team close at 6pm on October 5. Lunch is included on both days. Phone 0424 411 517.

Silver service

A BOWLER from the Brisbane suburban club of Aspley, Jenny Skinner, has had double toucher - one bowl on the forehand, one backhand.

Making the feat more remarkable, Jenny is blind.

She did it against a Victorian opponent while winning silver for Queensland at the blind bowlers' national titles at Mooroolbark (Vic).

State champion

BOOM kid Jono Davis has added another success to the long list that marks him as he country's brightest prospect - he's won the 2018 NSW state junior singles.

In the final at Warilla he overcame a late fightback from Tailor Appleby (Kurri Kurri) to finish in front 25-15.

Billy Drooger, of South Lismore, was beaten 25-2 by Cabramatta's Matthew Swan, who then went on to take the pairs championship with Ryan Klem.

Jenny honoured

JENNY Harragon, who died earlier this year, was awarded the Medal of the Order Australia (OAM) posthumously for her service to bowls.

After making her Australian debut in 1998 she skipped the women's fours at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

In 2004 she won silver at the world championships and retired from competitive play in 2005.

Harragon was an Australian selector from 2006 to 2013.