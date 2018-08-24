Audacious plan to buy cabinet worth $1million

Geoff Hannah at Lismore Regional Gallery giving his cabinet a polish on after receiving his Order of Australia.

Geoff Hannah at Lismore Regional Gallery giving his cabinet a polish on after receiving his Order of Australia. Sophie Moeller

AN AUDACIOUS plan to buy a timber cabinet worth more than $1million is behind the staging of an enchanted evening of Italian music.

While it may seem like a lot of money, the Hannah Cabinet is unique, and it is exquisite - and a group of locals want to make sure the piece stays in Lismore where it was created.

It was crafted by Lismore's Geoff Hannah over almost seven years and is a masterpiece of intricate timber construction, with hidden drawers and inlays of precious stones and woods.

Lismore artist Geoff Hannah and her excellency Professor Marie Bashir AC CVO the Govenor of New South Wales at the unveiling of the Hannah Cabinet last night (Wed 6th August) at Southern Cross University. Her excellency was humbled by the man and his masterpiece. Photo Jacklyn Wagner / The Northern Star Jacklyn Wagner

The committee of Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore will present An Enchanted Evening - Sogno D'Italia on Saturday September 8 at the Whitebrook Theatre, Southern Cross University, with funds going towards securing the cabinet for the Lismore Regional Gallery.

Geoff Cawley from the Lismore Rotary said people might say they were trying to achieve the impossible in aiming to raise such a large sum of money, but said "we must try".

The concert will feature world class tenor Raffaele Pierno and soprano Leslie Martin-Nightingale accompanied by Leanne Warne on grand piano.

The gala evening will showcase songs from classic operas and musicals and as dress is formal, the event offers the opportunity to dress-to-the-nines and enjoy a night of culture.

If you fancy at night of glamour and culture, tickets are $55 and are available at www.lismorerotaryevents.org.au or by phoning 0412742095.

Refreshments will be available at the venue.

Geoff Hannah, The Hannah Cabinet, 2009. Contributed

The Hannah Cabinet

Crafted by Lismore's Geoff Hannah, the cabinet is made in the traditional European style and consists of 34 different types of solid timbers and veneers, four kinds of rare shells and 17 varieties of precious and semi-precious stones, with the main frame being mahogany and the columns ebony.