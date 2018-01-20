An American Civil War confederate in our midst

Charles Mooney's headstone with the metal plaque depicting his time in the Civil War in America.

Charles Mooney's headstone with the metal plaque depicting his time in the Civil War in America. Samantha Elley

ON THE headstone of Charles Mooney, in Casino memorial cemetery there is a small metal plaque that hints at his activities as a younger man.

It says that he is a US Civil War Veteran who fought in Company C, 4th regiment, Alabama Reserves for the Confederate States of America.

Thanks to the dedication of a small group of researchers, this plaque was able to be placed on Charles' headstone depicting his Civil War experience.

There are anomalies, however, starting with the fact that he was named John Mooney and born in 1818 in Liverpool, England.

At some point he emigrated to America and took up land as a farmer in Mobile County, Alabama.

When the American Civil War broke out in 1861, despite his age at 46, Mooney joined Company C, 4th Regiment, Alabama Reserves and it seems at this time he changed his name to Charles.

The regiment was assigned to the District of the Gulf and became part of the town's garrison, moving to East Mississippi in December 1864 where it repelled Union Raiders.

After the war Charles returned home to Mobile to find it had been ravaged beyond recognition.

It must have devastated him as he then chose to head to New South Wales where he took up farming again in the Casino area.

On October 6, 1880 Charles married Margaret Mooney, who it seems, may have been a cousin.

They had no children and when Margaret died in 1901 he went to live with his spinsterly sisters-in-law Kate and Julie Mooney.

Charles lost his life when he fell from a horse on December 28, 1903.

Newspapers and even his headstone states he was 74 years of age when he died, however, if he was born in 1818 his age would have been closer to 85.

He was reported in the local paper as being the inspector of telegraph lines for the New South Wales government before his retirement.

References