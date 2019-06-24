VIDEO: An acrobatic love story unfolds on stage

ART IN MOTION: Mieke Lizotte and Lewie West rehearsing for their show Fold, A Domestic Circus, directed by Nimbin's Darcy Grant.

ART IN MOTION: Mieke Lizotte and Lewie West rehearsing for their show Fold, A Domestic Circus, directed by Nimbin's Darcy Grant. Javier Encalada

IN NORPA's new home grown show Fold: A Domestic Circus, acrobats and long-time collaborators, Lewie West and Mieke Lizotte, invite us in to their home - their private world at its most mundane and its most intimate.

Through them we experience life and death, romance and loss.

Do these moments reflect their story or are they projections of what a lifetime together could look like?

Director Darcy Grant said beneath the skin of the work was the real-life experience of the creative team.

"We wanted to look at the challenges of sharing a life with someone through the lens of circus and physical theatre without leaning on arbitrary skills," he said.

"Only physicality or skills that added meaning, made the cut.

"This was our most challenging and rewarding part of making the work."

FOLD, A DOMESTIC CIRCUS: Mieke Lizotte and Lewie West in their show Fold, A Domestic Circus, by NORPA.

Fold: A Domestic Circus explores how relationships grow more complex over time.

Familiar gestures, everyday objects and domestic rituals are transformed into breathtakingly beautiful physical theatre. Bodies and arms interweave to result in neatly stacked piles of washing.

A cup of tea is balanced, shared and spilled. Mopping the floor moves from domestic chore to intricate dance.