ART IN MOTION: Mieke Lizotte and Lewie West rehearsing for their show Fold, A Domestic Circus, directed by Nimbin's Darcy Grant.
VIDEO: An acrobatic love story unfolds on stage

Javier Encalada
25th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
IN NORPA's new home grown show Fold: A Domestic Circus, acrobats and long-time collaborators, Lewie West and Mieke Lizotte, invite us in to their home - their private world at its most mundane and its most intimate.

Through them we experience life and death, romance and loss.

Do these moments reflect their story or are they projections of what a lifetime together could look like?

Director Darcy Grant said beneath the skin of the work was the real-life experience of the creative team.

"We wanted to look at the challenges of sharing a life with someone through the lens of circus and physical theatre without leaning on arbitrary skills," he said.

"Only physicality or skills that added meaning, made the cut.

"This was our most challenging and rewarding part of making the work."

Fold: A Domestic Circus explores how relationships grow more complex over time.

Familiar gestures, everyday objects and domestic rituals are transformed into breathtakingly beautiful physical theatre. Bodies and arms interweave to result in neatly stacked piles of washing.

A cup of tea is balanced, shared and spilled. Mopping the floor moves from domestic chore to intricate dance.

 

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au or call 1300 066 772.
Lismore Northern Star

