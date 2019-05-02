Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
News

Search for elderly woman

by Erin Smith
2nd May 2019 1:15 PM

Police are calling on the community to help find an elderly Deception Bay woman, who was reported missing this morning.

Margaret Brown was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday at Elizabeth St, Deception Bay.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition and can be easily confused and disorientated.

She is described as caucasian, 165cm tall with white hair and blue eyes.

Ms Brown was last seen wearing a pale blue nightie and gown. However, it is unknown if she is still wearing these clothes.

She is also known to frequent the local Norths League Club on 1347 Anzac Ave, Kallangur.

Police are conducting patrols within the area and are asking the local community to search their yards and properties.

Police urge anyone with further information to contact them.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Up to 50 police 'surround the place' during raid

    premium_icon Up to 50 police 'surround the place' during raid

    Breaking THE president of the Nimbin Hemp Embassy said they would not be "daunted" by this morning's police raid.

    Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    premium_icon Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    Crime Police arrested and charged the 40-year-old man in Casino

    War of words erupts over future of aged care jobs

    premium_icon War of words erupts over future of aged care jobs

    Health Aged care spokeswoman said union's actions caused "undue stress"