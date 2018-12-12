Amy’s ex slams dad over hologram tour

Amy Winehouse on stage in 2007. Her father has announced plans to tour a show featuring a hologram of the late singer. Picture: Supplied

Amy Winehouse on stage in 2007. Her father has announced plans to tour a show featuring a hologram of the late singer. Picture: Supplied

Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil's appearance shocked British morning television viewers as he slammed her dad's plans for a hologram tour.

The 36-year-old was married to the late singer from 2007 to 2009 with the pair having a notoriously turbulent relationship.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Fielder-Civil shared his unhappiness at Mitch Winehouse's plans to stage a hologram tour for his daughter's fans, reports The Sun.

Fielder-Civil said: "The way I feel about the actual hologram itself it's no different to watching a video clip or listening to her music.

"I object to every sort of opportunity that's been made, it seems since Amy passed away seven years ago there's been three films, a hologram tour, to me I can't see many other reasons for this tour."

However UK breakfast host Piers Morgan pointed out that Fielder-Civil had also cashed in on his late wife's memory by selling his story to the media.

Amy Winehouse with her husband Blake Fielder-Civil in 2007. The pair struggled with drug addiction. Picture: Supplied

Fielder-Civil said it wasn't "life changing money", adding, "to call it cashing in is a bit misleading. I would have done it without any money but the reason I ended up taking money was I had been in a situation where I found it really hard to get a job and couldn't really earn money any other way."

In response to his comments, Winehouse's family released a statement that read: "All the family's proceeds from the hologram tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation which is helping thousands of young people around the UK and abroad through its drugs and alcohol education, music programs, women's recovery house and much more.

Blake Fielder-Civil’s appearance shocked some British TV viewers. Picture: ITV

"Though there has been positive reaction from her fans, not everyone has to welcome the hologram. But ultimately Amy believed passionately in helping those in need and that is a vital part of her legacy we want to secure."

Fielder-Civil also defended himself against claims he was the one who got Winehouse - who died at 27 in 2011 - into hard drugs during their relationship.

"The drug thing has been attributed to me for years," he said. "The fact is me and Amy only used drugs together [during] six months of our marriage.

Amy Winehouse as a teenager. Picture: Supplied

"I'm not willing to be the only person to take responsibility," he said.

"I feel like I'm the only one who has taken responsibility since Amy died.

"People don't realise Amy didn't do anything Amy didn't want to do but I will always carry a burden of guilt of how I should have acted."

However viewers were too distracted by his appearance to pay much attention to what he was saying.

One wrote on Twitter: "Kids, Blake Fielder-Civil on #GMB should be a warning to live healthily and brush your teeth."

Another added: "OMG Amy Winehouse's husband is a state #gmb" while a third tweeted: "What a mess.....The blake fellow is … get him off."

A fourth agreed, writing: "Blake should be on #jeremykyle #gmb".

Amy Winehouse backstage in London in 2006. Picture: Supplied

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.