Amputation and fatal attack among dog-related incidents

Several matters involving attacks by unrestrained dogs have been before court.

A LEG amputation and a fatality were among the consequences of dog attack incidents before Byron Bay Local Court this week.

Three matters on Monday’s court list related to unrestrained dogs attacking other canines.

One of these cases, relating to a Staffordshire Terrier’s alleged attack upon a Kelpie X in Byron Bay last October, is expected to go to a hearing later this year.

In that matter, the dog’s owner, from Labrador in Queensland, has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog which attacks another dog,

Two further unrelated cases before the court have seen other dog owners plead guilty to the same charge.

Both of their dogs had been repeat offenders.

Dachshund fatally wounded

Maroubra-based Tarryne Shotland, 47, has pleaded guilty to the offence over a December 29, 2019 incident in which her American staffordshire terrier fatally attacked a dachshund.

Ms Shotland was not present in court, but her solicitor, Tom Ivey, asked for an adjournment.

The court heard Byron Shire Council was seeking orders for the dog to be destroyed and for Shotland to be banned from owning a dog for five years.

Mr Ivey said he’d been instructed to oppose both of those orders, and those arguments are expected to be heard on April 21.

According to court documents, Ms Shotland’s dog, Ace, had already attacked two dogs in an incident in her home town last November.

The following month, she was at Tallows Beach with the dog and its other registered owner, Wesley Scheepers.

A group of people including a four-year-old dachshund and its owner, from Nundah in Queensland, were walking along the beach stargazing when Ace ran toward them.

He collided with the dachshund's owner, leaving wounds above her knee, before setting upon the small dog.

They were in an off-leash already, but the dachshund and another dog in the group were restrained while Ace was not under any apparent form of control, court document said.

The attacking dog picked up the dachshund and began to shake her.

The attack lasted one to two minutes before the dachshund was freed.

After being taken to a vet surgeon in Bangalow, the dachshund was rushed for emergency treatment on the Gold Coast, but could not be saved.

“Dangerous” dog to be destroyed

In relation to another incident, a staffy belonging to Mullumbimby woman Rebecca Devine, 36, will be destroyed after its attack upon another dog resulted in a leg amputation.

Her dog, Bella, is expected to be destroyed by the council within a week.

According to court documents, Bella left their property, crossed the road and entered the backyard of the house opposite before attacking the resident dog about 11am on November 25 last year.

The victim dog was taken to Mullumbimby Veterinary Clinic and had suffered large cuts, “degloving of the skin” and “extensive exposure of underlying tissue”, court documents said.

It had suffered a “severely fractured tibia” and the vet found it faced a high risk of bone infection, before a decision was made to amputate the right hind leg.

The court heard Bella had previously attacked another dog in the street, causing neck puncture wounds, in late 2018.

Self-represented in court, Devine did not oppose the destruction order sought by the council.

She said she’d entered into a written agreement with her neighbours to pay off the vet bill.

Magistrate Karen Stafford stressed the maximum penalty for this offence was “a very substantial fine of $11,000”.

“In this matter of course it was very serious because the dog was in its own yard near its owner,” Ms Stafford said.

“Of course the amputation of the dog’s leg is a serious injury.”

She convicted Ms Devine of being the owner of a dog which attacks another dog, fined her $1000 and made a formal order for her to continue paying back the $2928.44 in vet bills.

Bella was declared a “dangerous dog” by the council on January 14.