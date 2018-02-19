2270 students suspended from schools across Northern NSW

SCHOOLS in Northern NSW have dished out a whopping total of 4390 suspensions to students making them amongst the highest in the state.

These figures represent 2770 students who have received either a short suspension or a long suspension, according to a 2016 NSW Department of Education Public Schools report.

A short suspension is defined as four school days whereas a long suspension could be up to 20 school days.

The Northern NSW area covers not just the Northern Rivers but also the Mid North Coast schools.

Compared to other areas in NSW, Northern NSW had the third highest percentage of students who received short suspensions in a Family and Community Services district at 6.1 per cent. (Western NSW had 7.5 per cent and the Far West had 6.8 per cent).

Northern NSW had the second highest percentage of students who received long suspensions at 2.8% (Western NSW had 3 per cent).

Overall in NSW short suspensions reached 30,077 with Years 7-10 coming out with the highest number (19,625).

The same group of students had the highest long suspensions as well (8,239) with a total of 12,203 students receiving the same.

When it comes to actual expulsions the Northern Rivers had 35 students who were told to leave.

Misbehaviour and unsatisfactory participation were the main reasons for students being asked to leave a school.

Reference: 'Suspensions and Explusions 2016', NSW Department of Education.