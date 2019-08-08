Menu
Police searched a Goonellabah home for firearms.
Crime

Ammunition, rifle and Gel Blaster found in Goonellabah home

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Aug 2019 2:01 PM
A GOONELLABAH man is facing court today after he was charged with serious firearms offences.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said Richmond Target Action Group officers will allege that 9.30am on Thursday they served a Firearms Prohibition Order on a 34-year-old Goonellabah man.

"Police then carried out a search of his home for prohibited firearms,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"During the search police located a .22 caliber rifle under his bed.

"The rifle also had a suppressor fitted.

"Ninety six rounds of .22 and .410 ammunition were also located.

"Police then located a part from a Gel Blaster.”

Sen-Constable Henderson said Immigration and Border Protection had intercepted a suppressor part on June 22 that the 34-year-old allegedly had purchased from an overseas business.

The item was seized and NSW police advised.

The man has been charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon without permit, possessing ammunition without licence, possessing an unregistered firearm, importing prohibited goods and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Further charges may be laid once other items have been forensically examined.

The man has been bail refused and is set to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

