Ammo sales are ‘mega’ at Casino gun shop

North Coast Firearms in Casino has seen a mega increase in business since coronavirus outbreak.

AMMUNITION sales at Casino’s gun shop are ‘mega’ according to staff.

North Coast Firearms in Walker St have been “run off their feet,” a staff member, who asked not to be named, said.

People aren’t buying guns, but lots of ammo, staff said.

We asked why — was it for shooting animals or protection?

“I can’t answer that, like the toilet paper dilemma, can’t answer that either,” she said.

Sales though are soaring.

“From what its been, its mega, we were dead prior to this,” staff said.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Staff at the shop are using sanitiser before and after serving customers.

North Coast Firearms is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 8am-noon.