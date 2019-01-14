Ammo could have killed council workers: Police

ILLEGAL ROUNDS: Richmond Police District thanked Lismore Council staff for handing in rounds of ammunition, including an illegal 44 Magnum round, which had been found in household waste at the tip.

POLICE were horrified to discover that Lismore council workers had discovered rounds of ammunition amongst normal household waste.

On Monday afternoon Richmond Police District crime prevention manager, Senior Constable David Henderson, said staff from Lismore City Council handed in a quantity of ammunition they recovered from residential rubbish.

"Staff from LCC attended Lismore Police station today and handed in a large amount of ammunition which was found at the tip amongst household waste,” he said.

"Some of this ammunition was badly corroded and in very poor condition and we are very lucky that none of this ammunition detonated while being burnt or compacted.

"Such a detonation could seriously hurt or even kill staff members.”

Sen Const Henderson said the ammunition included 23 .03 weight rounds.

"These are serious rounds and we also were handed one 44 magnum round, which is prohibited, which means it is illegal in NSW,” he said.

"We were also handed a point .223 and 14 shotgun rounds all very heavily corroded.”

Sen Constable Henderson urged anyone finding guns or ammunition to not risk injury and simple call the police.

"If you have ammunition you wish to dispose of, then call the police,” he said.

"It could be complicated if you have it in the car and you get pulled over when you are on your way to and it in to us.”