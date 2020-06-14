Amirykal from last to first

Dwayne Schmidt-trained Hyperion Star continued his winning run on his return from a month’s break at Grafton on June 11. Here Luke Rolls rides Schmidt’s Delta Eagle home in race 2 on Ulmarra Cup Day at Grafton on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Dwayne Schmidt-trained Hyperion Star continued his winning run on his return from a month’s break at Grafton on June 11. Here Luke Rolls rides Schmidt’s Delta Eagle home in race 2 on Ulmarra Cup Day at Grafton on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

AMIRYKAL was back to her best at Grafton on Thursday as her Lismore trainer eyes off some big races for the three-year-old filly.

The daughter of Akeed Mofeed came from last in the small field to win with a brilliant finishing burst along the rail in the $20,000 Westpac Helicopter Class 2 Handicap (1200m) on the meeting transferred from her home Lismore track to Grafton.

Daniel Bowen prepares the filly at Lismore and has always been aware of her talent.

She also avoided the “curse of the club colours” to snare a second win in five starts while she’s also overcome bad luck.

“She has been unlucky of late,” Bowen said.

“Hopefully she’s back on song.”

He hopes to return to Grafton next month for the Clarence River Jockey Club’s Tooheys XXXX Gold July Racing Carnival and after that he’s hopeful of going to the Country Championships.

It shows how big an opinion the Lismore trainer has of his filly and been a matter “of taking the right path” with her.

Meanwhile, Hyperion Star continued his winning run on his return from a month’s break when successful at Grafton.

The Dwayne Schmidt-trained gelding, a three-year-old son of Dawn Approach, was too strong for his opposition in the $20,000 SCU Lads Class 1 Handicap (1430m).

The former Victorian had won his previous start at Armidale over the 1100m and did well to step up to the 1430m of today’s race on his new home track.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer, Michael Beattie, filled in for trainer Dwayne Schmidt, who was recovering from an operation to remove sunspots.

“Dwayne said from day one this horse would not get to his peak until 1400m,” Michael Beattie said.

“His last start at Armidale was a great run and it was a great effort to step up in distance today.”