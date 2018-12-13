Injured James Spithill out of Sydney-Hobart

Last year he was at the centre of one of the biggest controversies in Sydney to Hobart history but this year America's Cup skipper James Spithill will be watching the action from the foreshore after a freak injury sent him to the US for surgery.

Spithill was at the helm of LDV Comanche during its near collision with Wild Oats around 30 minutes into last year's race - an event which had major repercussions at the end of the 628 nautical mile event.

Wild Oats was found to have not kept clear of Comanche while tacking and a decision to not nullify their error with a 720 degree penalty on the water later saw the international jury impose a time penalty on the 100-footer.

This saw Wild Oats stripped of her line honours win and race record - then claimed by Comanche.

Wild Oats XI sails to victory during the Solas Big Boat Challenge this week. Pic: Brett Costello

Spithill, who has been training with Comanche throughout the year, said he is shattered to not be on Jim Cooney's Comanche for the rematch.

Spithill flew back to Australia this week from the US where he underwent surgery on his elbow after injuring it pulling himself aboard Comanche recently.

LDV Comanche sails across Storm Bay towards her line honours win.

"I slipped and grabbed a life line and it weight loaded my arm," said Spithill, skippering the Italian yacht Luna Rosa in the next America's Cup.

"I tore the tendon on the inside of my elbow and I had two options - keep going and potentially have it tear off the bone or do the surgery now and be back in action by late January.

"It's a tough pill to swallow. I was looking forward to the race, the rematch.

"There is a rivalry between us but it's a healthy rivalry. "When you get on the water you want nothing more than to beat the other team."

Spithill rates Jim Cooney and the Comanche crew top picks to defend their line honours in the 73rd race which starts on Boxing Day.