Khalid is returning for his second Aussie tour. Picture: Supplied
Music

Pop star Khalid books Australian tour

by Kathy McCabe
8th Apr 2019 6:05 AM
AMERICAN singing star Khalid, one of the most sought-after collaborators on the pop planet, will return to Australia for an arena tour in November.

The 21-year-old superstar has been a constant presence on the Australian airwaves since his single Young, Dumb and Broke exploded onto the global charts only two years ago.

Since then he has enjoyed not only a raft of hits on his own but landed in the top 10 with songs recorded with fellow pop gamechangers including teen sensation Billie Eilish and former Fifth Harmony member Normani.

Hey Australia, Khalid is heading here in November. Picture: Supplied
He is one of the most "featured" artists in the new music era where two or three or even four stars are better than one, with more than 20 collaborative releases.

Khalid has leant his smooth vocals to tracks by Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris and Marshmello.

His last tour of Australia in 2017 sold out quickly off the back of Young Dumb and Broke and with his much-anticipated second album Free Spirit, released last Friday, there will be strong demand for his return visit.

The Australian leg of his Free Spirit world tour kicks off at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 26 and then heads to Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on November 28, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on December 2 and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on December 4.

Telstra Thanks pre-sale starts in April 11 from noon, Frontier Members pre-sale from April 15 at 4pm and general sale from April 17 at 11am.

