American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Mar 2017 2:47 PM
ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.
ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

ICONIC American singer songrwiter and businessman Jimmy Buffett confirmed he is considering opening a Margaritaville restaurant in Byron Bay.

Margaritaville is named after his 1977 hit song, from the album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of his Bluesfest appearance in April, the singer said he will be scouting suitable locations for a possible business venture.

"Byron Bay is such a unique place to me," he Byron Bay said.

"I'd like to look at some opportunities while I'm there."

Mr Buffett said he would also be open to discuss a partnership with local businesspeople.

"If there was anybody interested, I would certainly be interested," he said.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is a United States-based casual dining restaurant chain and a chain of stores selling Jimmy Buffett-themed merchandise.

It is owned by Buffettand named after his hit song Margaritaville.

Asked on what type of set up would he be scouting for, Jimmy Buffett said it has to be a venue that suits the Byron Bay style.

"It doesn't matter what size it is, I'd love to have a spot there just to get on the map, but it's not about how large it is, it's how it fits in with the rest of the community," he said.

"It has to fit in with what I think it's a wonderful kind of atmosphere that I associate with Byron Bay."

Besides the restaurants he has owned since 1985 in the USA, the Caribbean, Australian, and Mexican restaurants are franchise owned.

The first Margaritaville in Australia opened in Pyrmont, Sydney, in 2012.

On March 30, Buffett will perform at the opening of Margaritaville restaurant at Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles, the chain's first in California.

Buffett has 29 albums to his name and currently ranks No. 66 in Forbes' Celebrity 100.

Between his restaurants, music and tours, he earned around US $40.5 million in 2016, according to Forbes US magazine.

Jimmy Buffett is coming to Australia for one show at Bluesfest Byron Bay, and he will be spending some time in the area around Easter.

"I've only been to Byron Bay for the first time around four years ago when we did some shows with the acoustic band," he said.

"I felt absolutely in love with the place, so I wanted to come back and I wanted to play (Bluesfest)."

Topics:  bluesfest2017 business byron bay jimmy buffett margaritaville northern rivers entertainment whatson

