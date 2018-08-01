Menu
Offbeat

American kids review Bundy drinks and it's just the cutest

Crystal Jones
by
31st Jul 2018 2:47 PM

A PAIR of American kids have posted a review of a range of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks online and their video is almost as sweet as the drinks they're trying out.

Two boy and girl first introduce the video by saying they're trying out "ba-log-a-do" drinks, with root beer (sarsaperilla), peach and blood orange soft drinks.

The girl tries the blood orange flavour, saying "that tastes really good".

The little boy asks "want to switch?" but she happily says "no".

The pair describe the blood orange drink as being a bit like Mountain Dew and sweeter than the root beer option. 

They then list off American retailers where others can buy the drinks to try them out. 

"Don't sue us if we're wrong," the little girl jokes. 

bundaberg brewed drinks youtube
Bundaberg News Mail

