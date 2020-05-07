American BBQ cuisine here for long haul in Ballina

HOT VENTURE: Lennox Smokin' Barrel owners Kurt Bezjak and Ash Stafford soon after they turned their passion for smoked meat into a commercial reality. PICTURE: Marc Stapelberg

TRIED, tested and successful mobile street food vendors are broadening their horizons, and leasing a shopfront in Ballina.

Lennox Smokin’ Barrel, a mobile smoking trailer serving American-style barbecue and smoked cuisine formerly from Sharpes Beach, is poised to be a permanent fixture on Moon Street.

Owners Kurt Bezjak and Ash Stafford lodged a development application to build a commercial kitchen with Ballina Shire Council on Tuesday, and hope to open the doors in about a month’s time.

They have an outdoor seating plan with a maximum capacity of 25.

They plan to run 10am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-2pm on Saturday.

“Our business model is to sell hot food direct to the public and our new ‘Heat N Eat’ product,” they said via the development application.

They have wound down operations at Sharpes Beach due to COVID-19 complications.

“I wasn’t sure I should be at the beach, with all the stuff happening at Bondi, I thought if people were crowding around the van it might look bad,” Mr Stafford said.

Their mobile catering business has dried up, with mass gatherings banned including festivals, parties and weddings.

“We’ll be doing all that again with the rig when we’re allowed to,” Mr Stafford said.

Though the pandemic has forced them from Sharpes Beach, the move to a shopfront has been a natural progression for the business, with a turnover of 200kg of smoked beef, chicken and pork each week.

“It grew too big for us to stay down the beach,” Mr Stafford said.

“When we were down the beach, the van was too small, I couldn’t make sauces or do rubs.”

Some of the hearty options on offer include beef and pork barbecued ribs, pulled pork, jerk-rubbed chicken and the pair’s popular smoked bacon.

They will still offer the crowd favourites, along with new treats.

Design of the shopfront on the development application.

They have been developing seven new boxes which will allow customers to replicate Smokin’ Barrel dishes at home.

“People are cooking now, everyone’s always interested in how we do it,” Mr Stafford said.

They hope to set up the van every six weeks and run cooking classes from the back car park.