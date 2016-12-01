American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

AMERICAN indie rock band Grouplove has cancelled its Falls Festival shows due to "medical reasons".

Falls Festival made the announcement with a post on their social media today.

"It is with a heavy heart that announce (sic) Grouplove will not be able to attend Falls Festival this year due to medical reasons," the post reads.

"In the meantime, we are working towards a replacement which will be announce very shortly.

"We wish Hannah all the best and a speedy recovery."

Grouplove was formed in 2009 by Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Sean Gadd, Andrew Wessen and Ryan Rabin.

Their debut EP, which was originally released independently, included their hit song Colours.

The band also confirmed the news with a message via social media from Hannah Hooper to their fans.

"It breaks my heart to let you know that due to strict doctor's orders, I have to be on complete vocal rest for the next 4-6 weeks," the post reads.

"I've been doing everything in my power to get out there and do these shows with you guys, but right now this is completely out of my control. My vocal cords will heal, but the only way that is going to happen is if I am silent for the next 4-6 weeks.

"I want to apologise to all the fans, radio stations, festivals and promoters who were excited to have us come out and play for you guys here in the US and Australia - however upset you are, we are 100x more upset. We live to play live for you all! We promise to do everything in our power to make up these shows whenever possible."

The band's US dates and headline tour for January 2017 is still on.

For details on Falls Festival Byron Bay visit the festival's website.