Military might to descend on North Coast town

Soldiers from 2nd Royal Australian Regiment march across the beach after being landed ashore from HMAS Canberra during Exercise Talisman Saber. LSIS Jake Badior

EVANS Head Air Weapons Range will play host to the largest combined military exercise undertaken by the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the United States.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019 (TS19) will see defence force personnel from the two allied countries work together as their tackle a wide range of exercises across the country from July 11-24.

A Defence Spokesperson said TS19 will provide invaluable experience for the ADF personnel to improve combat training, readiness and interoperability, exposing participants to a wide spectrum of military capabilities and training experiences.

"The exercise is a major undertaking that reflects the closeness of Australia's alliance with the United States and the strength of the two countries' ongoing military relationship," the Defence Spokesperson said.

"The TS exercises are a bilateral activity involving Australia and the United States. Additional countries may also be invited to participate, however this varies between iterations of the TS series.

"TS19 will include the Japanese and Canadian Defence Forces embedded with the United States, and the New Zealand and United Kingdom Defence Forces embedded with the ADF. Other countries may be invited to observe the exercise.

"The TS series of exercises are held every two years with lead planning responsibility alternating between the United States and Australia.

"TS19 will be the eighth time the exercise has been conducted and will involve up to 25,000 personnel operating across the maritime, land and air domains, inclusive of the exercise participants and exercise control and logistics functions.

"No live ammunition will be used on this exercise. Blank and simulated ammunition will be used."

The Defence Spokesperson said small scale activities will occur in and around Evans Head during the entire exercise period, including at the adjacent ADF Air Weapons Range and private airport to the north of town.

"These activities will include military road traffic and aircraft," the spokesperson said.

"The majority of TS19 exercise activities will take place in the existing ADF Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding state forests, near Rockhampton in Central Queensland.

"Other events will occur around Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsunday region (Bowen, Proserpine and surrounding areas), Mackay region (including Midge Point and south of Sarina), Bundaberg and surrounding region, the ADF Townsville Field Training Area and the ADF Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

"There are no TS19 exercise activities currently planned elsewhere in Australia."

But onlookers hoping to get a sneak peak at TS19 will have to keep their eyes on the skies as the event is closed to the public.

"There are no public events planned for Evans Head," the Defence Spokesperson said.

"The public may see aircraft overhead and military personnel in the area.

"There will also be a military presence during the set-up and pull-down of the activities.

"There will be military convoys and maritime traffic before and after these dates."

For more information on TS19, visit www.defence.gov.au/exercises/ts19.