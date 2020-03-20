Menu
A revised West Byron housing development proposal has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.
Amended $40 million West Byron DA is on public exhibition

Liana Turner
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
AN amended development application for a major West Byron housing development proposal has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

The $40 million, 162-lot proposal along Ewingsdale Rd was first lodged with the council in November, 2017.

It was formally refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel on February 4 last year.

In a determination letter addressed to Stuart Murray of the proponent company, Site R & D Pty Ltd, both the council and the planning panel set out 20 reasons for refusing the development.

These reasons included that it was “likely to result in numerous impacts on coastal biodiversity and ecosystems”, that the applicant had “not adequately demonstrated” there were appropriate stormwater systems in place and that they hadn’t satisfied “matters for consideration (regarding) traffic impact”.

More than 50 documents have been made available on the council’s website as part of the amended DA process.

If approved, the proposed development would be carried out in 12 stages and would include a new roundabout on Ewingsdale Rd, an access road from the Ewingsdale Rd and Bayshore Drive roundabout to the subdivision an bulk earthworks, including about 470,000 cubic metres of fill being brought onto the site.
An acoustic fence is proposed for the Ewingsdale Rd side of the development.

