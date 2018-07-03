Amelia leaps into modern dance future Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

AMELIA McCarthy's dance journey started with ballet lessons at the age of three.

Twenty years later, she has travelled the world pursuing her ambitions as a contemporary dancer and is as keen as ever to see where that journey takes her.

Ms McCarthy said she trained in every style while growing up, under the guidance of Adele Lewis School of Dance and later Clarence River Dance Academy when the studios merged.

"I trained and competed at eisteddfods in basically every style I could, including ballet, tap, jazz, national character, modern expressive, contemporary and musical theatre." she said.

"I firmly believe the training I received growing up set me up for my future success and I wouldn't be the dancer I am today without my teachers and the support from my incredible mum who helped me achieve my dreams."

In 2012, she finished school at Maclean High and was accepted into the New Zealand School of Dance - the national ballet and contemporary school of New Zealand - where she trained professionally.

"I trained there full-time for three years, six days a week, majoring in contemporary dance," Ms McCarthy said.

"During my studies I did internships with Australian Dance Theatre and Footnote New Zealand Dance and worked with world-renowned choreographers such as Ross McCormack, Douglas Wright and Kuik Swee Boon."

Dancer Amelia McCarthy leaps across the stage. Stephen A'Court

After graduating in 2015, Ms McCarthy moved to England to pursue a career in contemporary dance. She has worked with various dance companies in England and Scotland including JJG Dance Company (Edinburgh), where she received high praise for her solo performance in the world premiere of The Box, and Rachel Clarke Dance Company (Leeds) just to name a few.

She has also worked on music videos, commercials, short films and performed at high-profile events.

Ms McCarthy currently lives in the north of England in Leeds, and works with various contemporary dance companies and choreographers all over the UK and also regularly teaches dance workshops.

"Alongside contemporary dance I have started to work in the film industry as a motion-capture actress (actors who work in special suits and are then animated afterwards) as I aspire to work on AAA video games." Ms McCarthy said.

"Last year I also debuted as a burlesque artist (my stage name is Aurora Nova) and since my debut I have already achieved incredible success throughout the UK and Europe and been dubbed 'the Future of Burlesque' by the current number one burlesque performer in the world, Medianoche."

From her burlesque work Ms McCarthy has been invited to perform at prestigious European shows including Prague Burlesque Festival, Swiss Burlesque Festival and Stockholm Burlesque Festival. She also recently won the coveted title 'Legend in the Making' at the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival, one of the most prominent burlesque competitions in the UK.

The talented dancer said she planned to continue living and working in the UK and branch out and work with dance companies in mainland Europe, while continuing to build on her fast-growing career in the burlesque industry and motion-capture acting.

"As you can see, I like to keep myself very busy," she said.

"For the first time in what will be two and a half years I will be returning home this December for an extended visit and while I am home I am planning to hold various dance and movement workshops around the local community.

"I am very excited about coming home and cannot wait to share my wealth of knowledge and experiences to others in the community."

Ms McCarthy said her best advice for any budding performers was that if they have a dream, just go for it.

"Even if you think the odds are set against you it is important to know that in the end hard work will always win," she said.

"Take every single opportunity that comes your way, use the resources that you have available to you now, like family support, local classes and so on, as when you leave school and venture out in to the 'open world' these resources that we took for granted will no longer be available to us easily."

Dancer Amelia McCarthy. Photo credit: Stephen ACourt. COPYRIGHT Stephen ACourt Stephen A'Court

"And most importantly, believe in yourself. Anything is possible."

Finally, Ms McCarthy said she wanted to dedicate her thanks to her mother, who she described as an extraordinary person who has supported her from her first lesson at three-years-old and still to this day.

"To my wonderful, hard-working Mum - thank you for everything you have done and everything you have sacrificed so I may be where I am today," she said. "I love you more than anything in the world."