CRASH: EMERGENCY services inclduing two amabulance crews are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Goonellabah on Monday afternoon. Trevor Veale

EMERGENCY services are the scene of a two-car crash at an intersection notorious for incidents on Ballina Rd at Goonellabah.

Ambulance NSW confirmed two crews were at the crash, which occurred at the corner of Ballina and Invercauld Rds around 12.30pm.

Drivers are advised to take extra care and allow for extra travel time.

In October last year, a reader poll rated this intersection as the fourth worst in the region.

More to come.