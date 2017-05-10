21°
News

Ambulance station suffers extensive damage in flood

Marc Stapelberg
| 10th May 2017 5:30 AM
The Lismore Ambulance Station was damaged in the last flood.
The Lismore Ambulance Station was damaged in the last flood. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU see a large number of ambulances travelling along Holland Street, don't be alarmed.

Paramedics are currently still operating out of Goonellabah, in Centenary Drive, and NSW Ambulance assures the community that this has not impacted on service delivery.

The Lismore Ambulance Station building will not be operational for up to six months following extensive damage caused by the recent flood.

A tender process has been undertaken due to the amount of work that needs to be completed.

A NSW ambulance media spokesperson said that NSW Ambulance operates a mobile workforce, continually moving paramedics according to the demands of the day.

"It is common for paramedics to respond from one patient to the next rather than from their local ambulance station,” they said.

"This is an operational feature of ambulance services throughout Australia and overseas.”

The NSW ambulance also does not have any misgivings about the location of the new Westpac helicopter base which became an island in a sea of water during the flood.

"While the former NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter base was impacted by the flooding in late March, the new helicopter base was not flooded.

"Chosen to withstand a 1 in 100 year flood event, it was selected following extensive consultation with aviation experts and Lismore City Council as the optimum location for helicopter operations to best support patients.

"In times of flood our highly experienced NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics and doctors together with pilots and aircrew maintain NSW Ambulance helicopter operation as normal.

"The Lismore helicopter has served the community effectively for over 33 years and every flight has a highly experienced NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and a doctor on board.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ambulance building flood northern rivers health

Shark nets to go, SMART drumlines to stay

Shark nets to go, SMART drumlines to stay

THE state government has said it will pull shark nets out of the water on the North Coast next month and install more SMART drumlines, it has been reported.

Ambulance station suffers extensive damage in flood

The Lismore Ambulance Station was damaged in the last flood.

Ambulance service still operating out of Goonellabah

BUDGET 2017: Pros and cons for the North Coast

Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks at the despatch box during the delivery of the 2017-18 Federal Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

What our region will gain and lose in the budget

REVEALED: find out what your child is worth

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

How much the Federal Government is spending on your child's learning

Local Partners

Mystery of artwork discovered in Lismore post-flood solved

THE mystery of a mural found on the wall of a local cafe as they repaired the building following the floods may have been solved.

Byron Shire's rates to rise by 33.5% over four years

Ballina aerial Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

The largest rate rise in the state

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Chris Hemsworth, the Byron man your mum fantasises about...

POPULAR CHOICE: Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Vacation at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015.

In a survey of 16,000 mums, 38 percent voted for the local actor

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

SongMakers creating the musicians of the future

Kadina Soul Band had a ball playing at Bluesfest. The school students will take part in the SongMakers program this week.

Kadina High hosting big names in the music industry.

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $97,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay's town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near new...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $87,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... $4,600,000 to...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!