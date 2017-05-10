Ambulance station suffers extensive damage in flood

The Lismore Ambulance Station was damaged in the last flood.

IF YOU see a large number of ambulances travelling along Holland Street, don't be alarmed.

Paramedics are currently still operating out of Goonellabah, in Centenary Drive, and NSW Ambulance assures the community that this has not impacted on service delivery.

The Lismore Ambulance Station building will not be operational for up to six months following extensive damage caused by the recent flood.

A tender process has been undertaken due to the amount of work that needs to be completed.

A NSW ambulance media spokesperson said that NSW Ambulance operates a mobile workforce, continually moving paramedics according to the demands of the day.

"It is common for paramedics to respond from one patient to the next rather than from their local ambulance station,” they said.

"This is an operational feature of ambulance services throughout Australia and overseas.”

The NSW ambulance also does not have any misgivings about the location of the new Westpac helicopter base which became an island in a sea of water during the flood.

"While the former NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter base was impacted by the flooding in late March, the new helicopter base was not flooded.

"Chosen to withstand a 1 in 100 year flood event, it was selected following extensive consultation with aviation experts and Lismore City Council as the optimum location for helicopter operations to best support patients.

"In times of flood our highly experienced NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics and doctors together with pilots and aircrew maintain NSW Ambulance helicopter operation as normal.

"The Lismore helicopter has served the community effectively for over 33 years and every flight has a highly experienced NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and a doctor on board.”