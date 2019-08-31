Menu
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File
Four ambulances called after eight people fall from ute

Felicity Ripper
31st Aug 2019 4:10 PM
UPDATE 5.40pm

THREE men in their 20s have been taken to hospital after eight people fell from the back of a ute. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway. 

The three men were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come. 

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are responding to a report of people falling off the back of a ute as it rolled backwards on a driveway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers had been called to a private residence at Verrierdale just before 4pm.

It's not yet known whether a person has been run over by the vehicle.

More to come.

