Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
Crime

Ambos had ‘blood spat at them’ by teenage girl

8th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAMEDIC was allegedly punched in the face and another in the temple and had blood spat at them as they attempted to treat a 17-year-old girl in Tennant Creek.

The paramedics were treating the teenager at 5am Monday when she allegedly became violent towards them.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

A 33-year-old female paramedic was allegedly punched from behind and a 28-year-old male paramedic was allegedly punched in the temple.

Both allegedly had blood spat on them during the assaults.

An NT Police spokesman said the victims were taken to Tennant Creek Hospital for medical treatment and biological disease testing.

The 17-year-old female was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

The female has been bailed to appear in the Tennant Creek Youth Justice Court at a later date.

St John NT, Director Ambulance Services, Andrew Thomas said: "This type of incident has to stop.

"Territorians now have two valuable paramedics taken offline because they have been physically assaulted.

"I urge the public to respect our paramedics and let us get on with our job."

Originally published as Ambos had 'blood spat at them' by teenage girl

More Stories

Show More
assault crime paramedics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        premium_icon NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

        News FOUR children watched in horror as a pack of up to five strays killed their beloved pet.

        ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        premium_icon ‘Sob on their own’: Heartbreaking new reality of funerals

        News A BALLINA funeral official has revealed how she is struggling to stay composed as...

        $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        premium_icon $15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

        News THE development is slated for a prominent site in Lennox Head.

        Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        premium_icon Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

        News A REPORT outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges for 2020/21...