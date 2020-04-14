‘Ambitious date’: PM Morrison weighs in on NRL restart

James Tamou of the Panthers is tackled during the Round One NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

James Tamou of the Panthers is tackled during the Round One NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won't be given any "special arrangements" to aid their ambitious plan to recommence the competition on May 28.

He told Channel 9's Today Show he welcomed the NRL's efforts to restart the suspended season after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but warned against doing so hastily.

"I like the ambition. I like that they're planning to try and get the show back on the road at least in some form," Morrison said.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"And that's what we're all trying to do. That's what the national cabinet will be doing this Thursday as we look at what needs to be done to shore us up further so we can look at restrictions easing at some point.

"The NRL are doing no different to that.

"I like that they've got an ambitious date, but it will be subject to the health advice. There will be no special set of arrangements. The health advice is paramount and I'm sure they'll comply with it."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won’t be given any “special arrangements”. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Federal sports minister Richard Colbeck on Monday urged all Australian sports to exercise caution in planning their resumption from coronavirus.

But NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller reasserted his position that the NRL could play again in the state if it cleared some health hurdles, as outlined a in a letter last week to league bosses.

The state's health minister Brad Hazzard also backed the NRL to work through any workplace safety issues with games behind closed doors.

"As health minister, I have to remind everyone that there are work health and safety issues, and health issues," he said.

"I'm sure the NRL - a very mature organisation - will work through these issues in due course."

The NRL will meet broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss the structure of its season once it does resume.

Originally published as 'Ambitious date': PM Morrison weighs in on NRL restart