Amber went for a walk and has not been seen since

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing woman, Amber Christie, 49, who was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3 May.

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing woman, Amber Christie, 49, who was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3 May.

POLICE rescue and emergency services personnel will be backed up by volunteers as they continue their search for missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

The 49-year-old left her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

Amber is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm-165cm tall, with a medium build, golden brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing tights, a long sleeve grey jumper and a backpack.

>>> PHOTOS from the search for Amber Christie

A large-scale multi-agency search around Evans Head has been conducted by Richmond PD, Police Rescue, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

As police continue to investigate her whereabouts, detectives are urging anyone in the Evans Head area who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage from Sunday afternoon and night to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Read more here.

>>> Keep up to date with the latest local news for just $1 for 28 days, with no lock in contract.