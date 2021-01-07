Menu
An amber alert for blue-green algae is in place for the Clarrie Hall dam from Tweed Shire Council.
News

Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

Adam Daunt
7th Jan 2021 4:00 PM

Residents are being advised an amber alert is in place for blue-green algae at the Clarrie Hall Dam. 

The algae does not impact the drinking water in the Tweed Shire but recreational users of Clarrie Hall Dam should not come into contact with the water. Currently the Tweed's reticulated water supply is being drawn from the Tweed River at Bray Park Weir.

The treatment process employed in the Tweed Shire means that the water remains safe to drink as the treatment removes toxins from the supply.

Council warns the water could be dangerous for livestock.

Residents should treat the algae as potentially toxic and Tweed Council will be looking to increase testing at the Clarrie Hall Dam to twice weekly to monitor the algae while other sites will continue weekly.

Signs have been placed at the dam wall and Crams Farm to warn the public. The blue-green algae are natural and makes the water appear to have a green-paint like tinge or clumps in the water.

Lismore Northern Star

