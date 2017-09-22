29°
Amber alert for blue green algae at Lake Ainsworth

An amber alert for blue-green algae has been issued for Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head.
INCREASED levels of blue-green algae at Lake Ainsworth have triggered Ballina Shire Council to issue an amber alert to the community.

The amber alert means the council will monitor the algae concentrations weekly at the lake.

At this level, no restrictions to the recreational use of the lake apply however swimmers should take care to avoid contact with any slicks or scums if they develop.

An amber alert is issued when the algae (microcystis aeruginosa) concentrations are between 5000 and 50,000 cells/mL.

It's only when a red level action mode is enacted local and health authorities assess risks to recreational users.

At that point, the council would introduce appropriate to warn water users.

A red level action mode is in place when more than 50,000 cells of microcystis aeruginosa and higher levels of cyanobacteria are present in the water or scums exist for long periods.

