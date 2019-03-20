Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
URGENT: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was taken from a street in Biloela.
URGENT: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was taken from a street in Biloela.
News

AMBER ALERT: Fears for child missing from Biloela

Hannah Busch
by
20th Mar 2019 7:33 PM

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is missing from Biloela, believed to have been taken by a woman driving a Holden Commodore sedan. 

Queensland Police have issued an Amber Alert calling for urgent public help to find the girl. 

"Police have information that a 24-year-old woman, not known to the child, may have taken her sometime between 2.45 and 3.15pm this afternoon," A QPS statement said. 

"The woman is driving a blue 2004 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 035 XZQ and is possibly heading to the Emerald or Mt Morgan areas."

She was taken from Malakoff St and may be at significant risk. 

There are fears for a girl believed to have been taken from a street in Biloela.
There are fears for a girl believed to have been taken from a street in Biloela.
amber alert editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two men rescued from capsized dingy

    premium_icon Two men rescued from capsized dingy

    News ON WEDNESDAY afternoon a Marine Rescue NSW crew rescued two men from a capsized vessel.

    The top 10 best players to watch in NRRRL this season

    premium_icon The top 10 best players to watch in NRRRL this season

    Rugby League Competition will be tough -- which players will make a difference?

    P-plater's crash shows 'how insane it is to drink drive'

    premium_icon P-plater's crash shows 'how insane it is to drink drive'

    Crime East Lismore teenager charged with high range drink driving

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Opinion OPINION: 'Inclusiveness is easy when we all look the same...'