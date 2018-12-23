Ambassador role awarded to anti-violence advocate

Lismore's 2019 Australia Day ambassador has been announced.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

ANTI-VIOLENCE campaigner and founder of the award-winning KYUP! project Mel Thomas has been announced as Lismore's 2019 Australia Day Ambassador.

Mel is a black-belt martial artist, passionate public speaker, published writer and advocate for breaking the cycle of violence against women and children across Australia.

Mel is a survivor of childhood domestic violence and both a victim and perpetrator of teen bullying.

In 2013, she established the violence prevention education program KYUP!

KYUP! tackles uncomfortable issues surrounding bullying, gender equality, domestic violence and consent with practical life protection skills.