Amazon pulls ‘disgraceful’ kids’ shirts

Amazon has pulled an offensive shirt emblazoned with "Daddy's Little Slut" thanks to some good old-fashioned Twitter shaming.

But it has allowed its third party seller to continue hawking other off-colour items.

The original $18 shirt sold by OnlyBabyCare started going viral last Friday morning, as images of the shocking slogan circulated Twitter.

It has been available on Amazon since June, with a description claiming it was "suitable" for "playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism" among other family-friendly activities.

The offensive clothing was called out by thousands of Twitter users once the T-shirts went viral.

"This is wrong on so many levels," one Twitter user wrote.

The T-shirts have been pulled from Amazon … Picture: Amazon.com

"If I ever saw a child wearing this T-shirt, I'd call the police," @PhoenixRisingSt wrote.

"Please let 2019 end. This is too disgraceful," another posted.

And while the shirt was taken down eight hours later, the seller continued to offer a confusing array of children's clothing, including a tee that read "Boats and Hoes" and a hat with the words "Black Guns Matter" with an automatic rifle across the top.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available," an Amazon spokesperson told the New York Post.

But the spokesperson declined to comment on the other products sold by OnlyBabyCare that were still available.

Twitter do-gooders clearly still have a lot of work on their hands when it comes to policing offensive clothing.

… but are still available elsewhere. Picture: Onlybabycare

Recently, the online retailer Zazzle was called out for selling a shirt with the words "At least I'm not Jewish" printed on a plain black tee.

Walmart was also pushed to remove a shirt from their website that read "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED".

It still made its way into the wild, though. A United Airlines passenger was recently spotted wearing it, prompting another passenger to raise the issue with the airline.

And elsewhere on the internet, "Daddy's Little Sl*t" merchandise is still widely available. Etsy, for example, sells both a crop top with the slogan as well as a black G-string with the phrase printed on it.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission