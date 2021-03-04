Amazon changes logo resembling Hitler

Amazon has quietly redesigned its app logo after its resemblance to Adolf Hitler's face and moustache was pointed out.

The app icon, which depicted a smile-shaped arrow beneath what appeared to be a blue, toothbrush-style moustache, was less than two months old.

The online shopping giant had redesigned the logo in January, five years after it debuted a smartphone app with a trolley logo.

The old and new logo that was changed in January.

And now the updated logo.

"We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," the company said, after it announced it was moving on from the shopping trolley.

The new logo was supposed to resemble a piece of packing tape however the moustache-shaped square, sitting above the smiley face, was repeatedly linked to Hitler.

Amazon redesigned the logo again earlier this week, dog-earing the tape and smoothing out the rough section of tape that gave it its moustache similarity.

In a statement to The New York Times, Amazon said it had not realised the logo resembled Hitler's face and it had redesigned the logo as soon as concerns were raised.

The updating of Amazon's logo comes the same week a face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography was quickly removed from a Sydney mall.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale."

A mask printed with Nazi motifs at a shop at Westfield Miranda.



Originally published as Amazon changes logo resembling Hitler